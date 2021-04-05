$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.57. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

