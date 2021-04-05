Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBML. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 34,632 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Shares of BATS IBML opened at $26.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

