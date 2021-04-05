Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Five Below by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Five Below by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $195.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,858. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.