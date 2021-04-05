Brokerages Expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. Fury Gold Mines posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

FURY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FURY opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.29. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

