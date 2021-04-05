Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 13,041 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 589.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,534,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

NYSE:RGA opened at $127.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

