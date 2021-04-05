Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,072,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 615.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 144,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 124,378 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRNA. B. Riley increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.