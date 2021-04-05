Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 132.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.60% of Renewable Energy Group worth $44,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.