Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period.

Shares of MUE opened at $13.44 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

