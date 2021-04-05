Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,940 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,940 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

