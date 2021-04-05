Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Steelcase worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Steelcase by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Steelcase by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

