Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 190,295 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $49,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 282.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298,060 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $78.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.02.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.