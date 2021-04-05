American International Group Inc. Sells 566 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CSG Systems International worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CSGS stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

In related news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $550,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,881.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.