Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.94% of Apache worth $50,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.85 on Monday. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

