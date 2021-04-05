VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,021,760 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of VEON worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VEON by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 71,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VEON by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in VEON by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in VEON by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 652,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 151,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

VEON stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

