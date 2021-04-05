Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 36,205 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.01% of Investors Bancorp worth $53,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 70.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 170,235 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 168.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 593,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 372,637 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

