Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,468 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,535,000 after buying an additional 2,419,695 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 75,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 140,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLNY shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. Analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

