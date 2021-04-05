Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX opened at $64.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.23. Yandex has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

