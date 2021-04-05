Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWB. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 56,227 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Shares of BWB stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $453.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWB. B. Riley upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.