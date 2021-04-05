Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 56,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNEB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

WNEB opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $213.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

