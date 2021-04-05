Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,843 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.36 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.