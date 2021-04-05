Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after buying an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,865,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,530,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

