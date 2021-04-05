Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,524 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

EQC opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

