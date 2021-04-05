Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,467 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $130.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.02 and a 200-day moving average of $202.97. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

