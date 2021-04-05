Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,243 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $55.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

