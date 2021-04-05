Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $466,000 in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,420 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after buying an additional 88,236 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NUS stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $63.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $286,038.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,351 shares of company stock worth $2,681,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

