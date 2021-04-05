Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,519,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Zendesk by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,079 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,077. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZEN opened at $139.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

