Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,551,000 after buying an additional 300,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 23,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

