Analysts Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.20). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

WVE opened at $6.09 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 623,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 570,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

