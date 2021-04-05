Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 149.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after acquiring an additional 338,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,620,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $156.99 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.22.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,519 shares of company stock valued at $155,150,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

