Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 4,625 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,227,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,995,000 after acquiring an additional 248,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 75,916 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,179,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 703,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 299,893 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,185.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,332 shares of company stock worth $5,952,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.