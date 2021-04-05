Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,827 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Splunk were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $138.27 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day moving average is $174.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.06.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.