Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 102,559 Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,559 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in XP were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XP by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,740,000 after buying an additional 2,034,502 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in XP by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,595,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,953,000 after buying an additional 1,087,260 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XP by 105.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,997,000 after buying an additional 1,320,145 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in XP by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,488,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,707,000 after buying an additional 1,636,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in XP by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,379,000 after buying an additional 274,920 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on XP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XP opened at $39.69 on Monday. XP Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that XP Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

