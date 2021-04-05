Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,406,000 after buying an additional 125,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,259,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $23.58 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

