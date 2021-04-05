Schroder Investment Management Group Has $840,000 Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 391,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $661.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

