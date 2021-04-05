Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bunge by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 248,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $82.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.57.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several research firms have commented on BG. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

