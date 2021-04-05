O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419,557 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 267,841 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $2,575,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $2,100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $2,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OI opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

