Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells $491,775.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mark D. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 8th, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00.
- On Monday, January 4th, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00.
Shares of PANW opened at $328.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.49 and a twelve month high of $403.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.