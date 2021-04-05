Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ingles Markets worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,961,000 after buying an additional 39,232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

