Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.39% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $529.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

