Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 143.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,887,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 43.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after buying an additional 228,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 155,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $98.89 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

