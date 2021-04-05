Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.