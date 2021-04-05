Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,814 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 729.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of NUAN opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.10, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

