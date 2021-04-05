Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 8,646 Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 704.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $228.63 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $157.46 and a twelve month high of $237.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

