Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 337,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.