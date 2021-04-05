ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $494,000 in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 111,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of YRC Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. YRC Worldwide Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

YRC Worldwide Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

