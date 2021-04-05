Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $53,087,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,927,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 253,280 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

