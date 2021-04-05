Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 2,323 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Matson were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after acquiring an additional 339,898 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,882,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,638,000 after acquiring an additional 870,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Matson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATX opened at $67.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $317,189. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

