Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in IDEX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 619,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 583,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $212.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

