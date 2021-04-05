Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Jeremy Frommer Purchases 5,725 Shares

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Jeremy Frommer bought 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $26,735.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,564.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Creatd stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. Creatd Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Creatd at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

