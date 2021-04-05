10,694 Shares in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,589,408 in the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KIDS opened at $50.36 on Monday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $989.98 million, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

